UPDATE: Body of drowning victim found, identified

UPDATE: The body of 21-year-old Theodore Key was recovered from Lake Belton at 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Temple Police Department.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman has ordered an autopsy.

The search resumed on Thursday morning.

The victim is confirmed to be 21 years old. Texas Parks and Wildlife is leading the search, while the Temple Police Department is leading the investigation.

Temple Lake Park will remain closed to the public until the end of the search.

Search crews are looking for a man who disappeared in Belton Lake Wednesday evening.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department is the lead company in the search at Temple Lake Park, with Temple Fire and Rescue assisting.

According to firefighters, the man went under around 5:30 p.m. and did not resurface. His name and age are not being released at this time.

Morgan’s Point is being assisted by the Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Office and Temple Parks & Wildlife.