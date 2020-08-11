UPDATE: Brazos County Detention Center inmate passes away

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – An inmate from the Brazos County Jail passed away Tuesday while receiving treatment for COVID 19 at CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital.

This 49-year-old man from Bryan was quarantined from the general population when he said he was not feeling well and was discovered to have fever. The patient was tested for COVID-19, and isolated after medical staff received a positive result on August 2. He was subsequently transferred to St. Joseph’s later the same day.

The Brazos County Jail has implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 19 that are in compliance with both Center for Disease Control and Local Health Authority guidance. Sheriff Kirk says, “This is a tragic loss that we worked hard to prevent and hoped would not occur. Our sincere condolences go out to the family.”

The Texas Jail Commission has been notified, and a Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General upon completion of an internal investigation conducted by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the independent investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office