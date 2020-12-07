UPDATE: Bruceville-Eddy fatal crash victim identified

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports one person died in a single-vehicle crash at Bruceville-Eddy on Monday morning.

The accident was reported at about 7:20 a.m. on FM-107, near Hudson Lane.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said a Ford Expedition had been going east on 107 when for an unknown reason it left the roadway and overturned after striking a culvert.

The driver – identified as 86-year-old Clifford Stephenson, of Moody – was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety