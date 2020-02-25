UPDATE: Bryan assistant police chief retires

Wayland Rawls. (Courtesy: Bryan Police Department)

BRYAN, Texas – The City of Bryan’s assistant police chief has retired, effective immediately.

Wayland Rawls was a 24-year employee whose retirement ends the internal investigation related to the February 8 incident at 506 West 26th Street he was involved in.

Rawls was arrested last Wednesday on a Class A Misdemeanor Assault warrant issued by the County Attorney. This was a result of the investigation by the Texas Rangers, which was conducted at the request of the Bryan Police Department. Rawls was placed on Paid Administrative Leave following this incident.

The criminal case is still active and under the purview of County Attorney Rod Anderson. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Bryan Police Department

KWKT FOX 44