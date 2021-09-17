UPDATE: Burglary of a Habitation suspect in custody

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The suspect involved in a burglary of a habitation Friday afternoon was taken into custody by the Waco Police Department.

The stolen vehicle was recovered. This case is still under investigation.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for a man involved in a Friday afternoon burglary of a habitation in the 2400 block of N 15th Street.

On Friday afternoon, the caller advised someone broke into her residence, took out a knife, and stole the victim’s black 2018 Hyundai Tucson – with license plate number 07DV094.

The vehicle is described to have a Betty Boop steering wheel cover and disabled parking placards. The suspect was described as a man with a black hat, tank top, and black shorts. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department