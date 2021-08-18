UPDATE: Burleson County Sheriff’s deputy, suspect in shooting identified

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with a multi-agency standoff Tuesday, which involved an armed suspect on Farm-to-Market-60.

The standoff started around 6:45 p.m. – after the suspect shot a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and barricaded himself in a home. The deputy was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the suspect when he was shot.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect left his home Wednesday afternoon, under what law enforcement officials believed to be a surrender. As they attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fired a weapon at one of the DPS troopers – striking the trooper in the arm. Law enforcement returned fire, striking the suspect. He was treated by the Burleson County Emergency Medical Services for life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by a Burleson County judge.

The deputy has been identified as John Pollock. Pollock is the Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy. He was transported to the Chi St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, where he remains in stable condition.

The trooper who the suspect injured was transported to Chi St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan for non-life-threatening injuries – where he also remains in stable condition.

The suspect is identified as 41-year-old James Matalice Smith, of Somerville. Travelers are urged to avoid the area, if possible. This remains an active criminal investigation.

UPDATE:

The Burleson County Sheriff confirmed that three people were evacuated from the house next door during the incident.

As of 4:45 a.m. the scene was considered secured though FM 60 was to remain closed during the investigation with motorists advised to use alternate routes.

Chief Deputy John Pollock was reported in serious condition. He had been shot while trying to serve a warrant which then triggered the standoff as the suspect barricaded himself in a home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Burleson County sheriff’s deputy has been shot near FM-60, where a standoff is taking place.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 that multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, where a person is barricaded inside a home.

FM-60 is currently closed west of Snook. Travelers are urged to avoid this area.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety