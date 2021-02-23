UPDATE: Cameron Park Zoo closed until Feb. 28th

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Cameron Park Zoo will continue to be temporarily closed to the public for repairs to restrooms and other areas due to last week’s weather.

The zoo will reopen, Sunday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. and will close at 5:00 p.m.

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo says they will stay closed Monday and Tuesday.

Zoo staff wants to continue conserving water as they make sure all the animals are okay after last week.

Many workers stayed over night at the zoo to make sure animals were staying warm during power outages.

The zoo plans to welcome guests back on Wednesday.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo