UPDATE: City of Waco employee hospitalized in shooting, police searching for suspect

WACO, Texas – A City of Waco employee is in the hospital after a Tuesday evening shooting. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Waco PD officers were dispatched to the 2800 Block of Old Robinson Road in response to a shooting which had just occurred – with one person wounded.

The first victim was working from the back of a City of Waco recycling truck – a contracted employee by the City of Waco – but not a City of Waco employee. While working off the back of the recycling truck, he and the suspect got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then followed the recycling truck and fired a handgun at the man on the back of the recycling truck.

Multiple rounds were fired – and the recycling truck driver, the second victim and a City of Waco employee, was hit in the shoulder and taken to the hospital. They are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The first victim was grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital.

Officers believe this to be a targeted incident, and there is no threat to the community. Police are still searching for the suspect, and all witnesses in this investigation are cooperating with police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department