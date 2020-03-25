UPDATE: City of Waco provides helpful updates during COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has sent out a coordinated collection of information the public needs to know from various departments and other local providers during the COVID-19 Coronavirus response.

Guide for Donations

The Emergency Operation Center will be using a Google Form for Donations. Once donations have been matched to a donor, a Donations Management Coordinator for Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will coordinate the donor and donation directly together.

The donations needed now are limited towards medical or a first responder agency. Donations needed are welcome but hand sanitizer, n95 masks, homemade surgical masks, medical gloves, and gowns are the high priority items. Please do not organize or provide donations that are not requested on the attached link to the Google Form. No cash donations are being accepted at this time. Here is a direct link to the form that is also available on the city’s website here. For questions or other information email wacomcdonations@gmail.com.

Solid Waste Services

The Cobbs Citizen Convenience Center (also called Cobbs Recycling Center) is closed until April 7.

City of Waco Solid Waste Operations Center offices at 501 Schroeder is closed to all walk-in traffic. Call-in customers are welcome to call (254) 299-2612 from 8am until 5pm Monday through Friday.

The City of Waco Landfill has no changes in hours or days of operation.

Regular Residential Curb Side Solid waste collection, blue recycling cart collection and Green yard waste Collection will continue on our regular weekly schedules.

AIRPORT RESTRICTS – Access to Public Facilities

In an effort to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Waco Regional Airport has implemented a restriction on access to the airport’s public facilities. While the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time, we recognize the City of Waco’s decision to close public places through April 7, 2020.

While the airport terminal will remain open, we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and employees to restrict access as follows:

· Airline Terminal – Access to the Commercial Airline Terminal is restricted to the following:

· Ticketed Airline Passengers

· Rental Car Customers

· Airport/Tenant Employees

· Individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors.

· General Aviation Facility (Texas Aero) Access to the General Aviation Facility is restricted to the following:

• Based Aeronautical Tenants

· Transient Aircraft Operators & Passengers

· Airport/Tenant Employees.

· Those wishing to meet and great friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle curbside outside the terminal.

These steps are strictly proactive measures to help exercise social distancing and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. The airport and its partner airline have taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of the travelling public including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures. Travelers are encouraged to continue monitoring their flight status on the American Airline mobile app or their website at www.aa.com as changes to airline schedules are expected imminently. Further information related to American Airlines operations amid this pandemic can be found here: www.aa.com/i18n/travel-info/coronavirus-updates.jsp

Be on the Lookout, Cybercriminals are Targeting Remote Workers

Are you one of the many workers working from home? During these times we need to all be cautious of Cybercriminals. There are four type of email attacks to be on the lookout for:

1. Cybercriminals are targeting at-home employees with messages that falsely notify workers of a positive COVID-19 test within their organization. The messages contain malicious attachments disguised as protocols that the company is undertaking as well as a “flyer” that recipients are asked to open, read and print out.

2. E-mails pretending to be from government agencies. Cybercriminals are spoofing (pretending to be) organizations that provide COVID-19 updates to the public.

3. The FBI issued a warning Friday after they started seeing phishing campaigns that use government economic stimulus checks as lures.

4. Spoofed e-mails purporting to be from someone in your organization or other acquaintance asking you to perform tasks outside accepted practices due to a change in your normal work situation. These emails will generally have a correct display name but the actual e-mail address will be from a non-business or familiar person address (Yahoo, Gmail etc.). Always confirm using known good contact information that the e-mail is actually from the professed sender. Usually these requests are financially motivated and will attempt to lure you into corresponding with them.

Always remember to watch for warning signs and stop, look and think before clicking on a link or opening an attachment.

Don’t open any attachments from anyone you don’t trust. Majority of viruses come from attachments.

Check to see if the URL address has an http or an https in the front of it. Ones with https are more secure.

These releases may not contain information for all McLennan County government or other operations. Part of the function of the EOC is to help assure that information presented to the public is accurate and correct. Media or anyone needing verification of information can call the EOC at 750-5911.

Source: City of Waco