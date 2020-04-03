UPDATE: City of Waco shares latest information regarding COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has sent out a coordinated collection of information the public needs to know from various departments and other local providers during the COVID-19 Coronavirus response.

Donations

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is handling requests for donations in the community relating to COVID-19. People who have previously purchased supplies of hand sanitizers, medical masks or sanitizing wipes and would like to help assure that health care providers and first responders have ample supplies can donate them through the Emergency Operation Center. They are also accepting sewn masks as well. No other items are needed at this time.

Anyone who has any of the above items to donate please click on the “Donations” link on the COVIDWACO.COM website and follow directions. You can also send donation questions to: wacomcdonations@gmail.com

Fear and Emotional Stress

Natural disasters including pandemics like the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak can seriously affect emotional health. Fear and anxiety about contracting a disease along with an unknown financial outlook can cause a person to feel overwhelmed and cause strong emotions in adults and children alike.

The Heart of Texas MHMR office encourages families to talk with one another and listen to each other especially younger children. People who have questions or feel the need to talk to someone about their feelings should call the Heart of Texas Regional MHMR offices at 1-866-752-3451.

Source: City of Waco