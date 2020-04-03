Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

UPDATE: City of Waco shares latest information regarding COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has sent out a coordinated collection of information the public needs to know from various departments and other local providers during the COVID-19 Coronavirus response.

Donations

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is handling requests for donations in the community relating to COVID-19. People who have previously purchased supplies of hand sanitizers, medical masks or sanitizing wipes and would like to help assure that health care providers and first responders have ample supplies can donate them through the Emergency Operation Center. They are also accepting sewn masks as well. No other items are needed at this time.

Anyone who has any of the above items to donate please click on the “Donations” link on the COVIDWACO.COM website and follow directions. You can also send donation questions to:  wacomcdonations@gmail.com

Fear and Emotional Stress

Natural disasters including pandemics like the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak can seriously affect emotional health. Fear and anxiety about contracting a disease along with an unknown financial outlook can cause a person to feel overwhelmed and cause strong emotions in adults and children alike.

The Heart of Texas MHMR office encourages families to talk with one another and listen to each other especially younger children. People who have questions or feel the need to talk to someone about their feelings should call the Heart of Texas Regional MHMR offices at 1-866-752-3451.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories