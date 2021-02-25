UPDATE: College Station standoff suspect surrenders to police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department reported on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the suspect surrendered, and is now in custody.

The department is requesting for the community to please continue to avoid the immediate area of the crime scene.

College Station police have asked people near the Southgate Village Apartments to shelter in place while officers try to take a shooting suspect into custody.

⚠️ GUNFIRE at Southgate, 134 Luther Street. AVOID THE AREA. ⚠️ If In the immediate area: SHELTER IN PLACE. All updates via @CSTXPolice pic.twitter.com/npPk6plq9Z — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 25, 2021

Police say this all started Thursday morning while officers investigated a domestic disturbance call. They were told two people were arguing in a parking lot.

When an officer arrived at the scene, police say a man pulled out a gun and fired while running into an apartment. They say the man does not live at the apartment and they are determining if anyone is in there with him.

Police say the man has an extensive criminal history and is wanted for a parole violation. Officers are in contact with the suspect.

Source: College Station Police Department