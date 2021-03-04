UPDATE: College Station three-year-old girl and mother found in Oklahoma

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department reports Maranda and Adeline have been found in Oklahoma by Law Enforcement.

Medical staff is currently evaluating Adeline.

Below is the original text from this story:

College Station Police have activated an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl.

Adeline Paige Welch was last seen with 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m.

They are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander, white in color, with Texas LP MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window. The two were last seen in the Dallas area.

Police say Nichols Maranda does not have full legal custody of Adeline and Adeline suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

The life-sustaining medical equipment and medication she requires was located at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman.

The Aurora, Colorado Police Department posted on Twitter Thursday evening that Maranda and Adeline may be traveling through their area.