Congressional investigation launched into Ft. Hood deaths

Congress is launching an investigation into recent incidents and the leadership response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers from the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year.

The most recent death was Pvt. Corlton Chee. He died Wednesday, Sept. 2nd, after collapsing following physical training on Aug. 28th.

Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to U.S. Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths.

According to the letter, the subcommittees will jointly investigate if recent deaths “may be symptomatic of underlying leadership, discipline, and morale deficiencies throughout the chain-of-command.”

Lynch chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security, and Speier leads the Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

On Labor Day, the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen held a march to the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Guillén was a military specialist at Fort Hood who disappeared in April. Her family said before she disappeared that she had told them she had been sexually harassed, but didn’t feel she could report it.

Pvt. Aaron Robinson is accused of killing Guillen. He killed himself when confronted by police.

Cecily Aguilar is charged in connection with Guillen’s death.