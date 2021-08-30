UPDATE: Connally Junior High closes after second teacher dies from COVID-19

The Connally ISD announced Monday that a second teacher at the junior high has died from COVID-19 complications.

Natalia Chansler who taught 6th-grade social studies, passed away Saturday, August 28th, according to the school district.

David “Andy” McCormick passed away on Aug. 24th due to COVID-19.

Natalia Chansler was last on campus on Wednesday, August 25th. Ms. Chansler was entering her second year with Connally ISD. She previously taught in LaVega ISD and Waco ISD.

Following the recommendation of the McLennan County Health Department, Connally ISD will close the junior high school from Tuesday until Monday, September 6th. During that time, crews will conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the campus.

The school district plans to offer rapid testing for students, parents, and staff who wish to participate. There will be a vaccination clinic on Sept. 13th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Connally High School Gymnasium.

In addition, Connally ISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jill Bottelberghe sent out a statement Monday evening in regard to the closure:

“Due to a continued increase in Covid-19 cases and an increase in absences (of staff and students), we have made the decision to close all Connally ISD campuses through Monday, September 6th. This closure is an effort to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and is in line with recommendations from the McLennan County Health Department. Our hope is that the closure and holiday break will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover. This closure will also allow time for deep cleaning and sanitizing of all CISD facilities.

“Parents will receive information from their campus principal on how students will access remote conferencing with their assigned teacher, and the requirements for attendance purposes. We will do our best to keep learning in progress.

“At this time, school is scheduled to resume in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7th. We know the hardship this may present to families, but we want to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our students and team. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and if your child tests positive for Covid-19, contact your students’ campus nurse.

Connally Early Childhood Center- Chris Ruhter, cruhter@connally.org

Connally Primary School- Cheryl Sanchez, clsanchez@connally.org

Connally Elementary School- Pam White, pwhite@connally.org

Connally Junior high- Lisa Watts, lwatts@connally.org

Connally High School- Elizabeth Sharp, esharp@connally.org

“The district is currently organizing local COVID testing for the students and staff of Connally ISD. Additional information concerning the locations, dates and times of testing opportunities will be shared in the upcoming days. We encourage everyone to consider getting a vaccine; you can find a schedule of upcoming clinics at www.covidwaco.com. In addition, Connally ISD will be hosting a vaccination clinic on September 13th from 5:00 to 7:30 in the high school gymnasium.

“Free meals will continue to be offered to all CISD students. Breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning in front of each campus.

“We are asking staff, parents and the community for their help to become a united front in this fight against Covid-19. During this school closure, we hope that everyone’s focus will be on preventing the spread of this virus. Again, the situation is being closely monitored and we will keep you apprised of any changes. Thank you for your understanding and partnership with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community.”

