UPDATE: Convicted killer to spend 50 years in prison

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – In the chilling conclusion of an almost two-year investigation, a Harker Heights man has been found guilty of murder.

In March 2018, officers found 35-year old Thomas West lying on the ground in the 1000 block of Indian Trail. He had gunshot wounds in the stomach and hip.

Officers tried to keep West alive, but his wounds turned out to be too severe.

26-year-old Joseph Manuel Blas had been wanted in the shooting death of Thomas Raymond West. He had been held in Orange County, California until an extradition service brought him to the Bell County Jail.

The honorable Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Blas to 50 years, and he will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.