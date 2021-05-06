UPDATE: Crews searching for man in Lake Waco

WACO, Texas – Crews are responding to a possible drowning at Lake Waco.

The Waco Police Department tells FOX44 that police, fire crews, Texas Game Wardens, and park rangers with the U.S. Corps of Engineers are responding to an area between the Ridgewood Country Club Marina and the Twin Bridges Day Use Park. Search and Rescue boats are also patrolling the area.

Police say crews are searching for a 23-year-old man who was a passenger on an overturned watercraft (jet ski). The woman on the jet ski was rescued by a boat passing by.

