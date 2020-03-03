UPDATE: Police asking public for help in homicide case

KILLEEN, Texas – The death of a woman found at a Killeen motel is now being ruled as a homicide.

Killeen Police were dispatched to a Days Inn on June 3, 2019 – located at 1602 E. Central Texas Expressway. This was in reference to a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim, identified as 32 year-old Chelsea Lynell Cheatham, was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

At the time of the incident it was unknown if her death was by natural causes and an investigation was initiated. Detectives with the Homicide Unit recently received the results of the autopsy, and it was determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers