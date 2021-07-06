UPDATE: Deceased victim in Milam County three-vehicle crash identified

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: The deceased victim in the Milam County three-vehicle crash has been identified.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a major crash on US-79, near the community of Gause. A 1997 Honda Civic passenger car was disabled and parked on the eastbound improved shoulder. The Honda was being jump started by a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The drivers of the Honda and the Ford truck were standing near the hood of the Honda while attempting to jump start it. A passenger of the Ford – identified as 29-year-old Stephanie Louisa Torres-Herrera, of Taylor, Texas – was standing behind the trunk of the Honda searching for an item in the trunk. A 2014 Freightliner Semi truck, operated by a 52 year-old man from Sheridan, Texas, was towing a semi-trailer eastbound approaching the two vehicles.

According to the investigating trooper, visibility was limited due to a presence of heavy fog in the area. The investigation revealed the Freightliner truck tractor had drifted into the eastbound improved shoulder and struck Herrera. Herrera was pronounced dead on the scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

The driver of the semi-truck and the Honda sustained non-incapacitating injuries. This investigation is active and open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety