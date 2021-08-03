UPDATE: Deceased victim in three-vehicle crash identified

SALADO, Texas – UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on FM-2843 Tuesday morning, just east of Interstate 35.

The investigating trooper said a 2008 Dodge pickup truck, operated by a 24 year-old man, was traveling east on FM-2843 around a curve. A 2006 Nissan pickup truck, driven by a 42 year-old man, and a 2010 Toyota passenger car, operated by a 25 year-old man, were traveling west on FM-2843 and approaching the Dodge.

For reasons unknown, the driver of the Dodge crossed the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic and collided with the Nissan. The Dodge continued eastbound in the westbound lane and struck the Toyota. The impact pushed the Toyota off of the north side of the roadway and into a water-filled ditch. The driver and one passenger of the Toyota, as well as the driver of the Dodge, were transported to a Baylor Scott and White hospital. All were transported with non-incapacitating injuries.

A passenger in the Toyota, identified as 25-year-old Javier Edgardo Castro Romero, of Temple, was pronounced dead on scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. The next of kin has been notified, and the crash investigation is still open.

Below is the original text from this story:

One person is dead in a three-vehicle accident in the Salado area.

The Salado Fire Department was dispatched to FM-2843 Wednesday morning, between Kuykendall Branch Road and the Interstate 35 South Frontage Road for a report of a multi-vehicle accident with a high mechanism rollover. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Temple EMS also responded to the scene.

Three vehicles were found with major damage. One vehicle was on its side and one vehicle was in the creek. All occupants were out of their vehicles.

(Courtesy: Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department)

Bell County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman was notified and arrived on scene, at which time one of the crash victims was pronounced dead. FM-2843 remained closed in the area for several hours while DPS investigated and processed the accident scene. All debris and vehicles have been removed from the roadway.

Source: Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department