UPDATE: Domestic disturbance leads to police standoff

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Killeen Police gave the “all clear” on Monday night, after their second hours-long standoff in less than a week.

Officers say they received a call about a domestic disturbance just before 5:00 p.m. One of the people at the home had a gun.

When officers arrived, police say the suspect shot his gun in the air and ran back into the home.

In response, Killeen PD activated their Tactical Response Team and shut down the surrounding area around Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Indian Creek.

Police also shut down all of the neighboring streets near the 500 block of North 58th Street – telling residents to shelter in place.

Police tell us they learned there was a 12-year-old girl in the home as well, which raised some concerns. However, police say no one was hurt.

“This individual did have a cell phone, so we were able to communicate by phone with the individual to try and negotiate with him to come out peacefully – and fortunately, in this incident, that happened,” says Killeen PD Public Information Officer Ofelia Miramontez.

Police say the suspect surrendered a little after 7:00 p.m.

Killeen Police officers are currently working a scene on 58th Street.

The east and west bound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard are closed – from 54th Street to Twin Creek.

Police are urging all nearby residents to shelter in place and to avoid the area and find alternate driving routes.

