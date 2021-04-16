UPDATE: Driver in fatal Killeen crash identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department has identified the driver in this crash as 18-year-old Julianna Rae Allen. This investigation is ongoing.

Below is the original text from this story:

Killeen police report an 18-year-old woman possibly distracted by her cell phone has died after losing control of her car on I-14 early Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said police got a 9-1-1 call about a major crash just before the Stan Schluester exit westbound at 3: 58 a.m.

On arrival they found a white sedan upside down and burning.

She said the revealed that the driver, single occupant, was distracted by her cell phone while driving westbound on IH -14.

The driver drifted out of her lane and left the roadway while sliding sideways.

The vehicle’s wheels began to dig into the wet ground, eventually causing the vehicle to roll to the driver’s side and striking the “Welcome to Killeen” sign and landscape.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification next of kin.