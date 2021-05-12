UPDATE: Driver involved in Killeen hit-and-run crash identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The suspect in a January hit-and-run crash in Killeen has been identified.

On the afternoon of January 26, an officer responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a crash involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Aspen Drive. The 12-year-old pedestrian was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk on Aspen Drive, when a black Dodge Challenger traveling westbound on Aspen approached the intersection and failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, failing to provide information.

Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit worked this case in depth following up on several leads provided by citizens. The driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash has been identified.

On May 4, this case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Kaylon Trevion Copeland with Fail to Stop and Render Aid Causing Bodily Injury. On May 6, Copeland was arrested in Detroit, MI, and is currently in the Wayne County Jail awaiting extradition.

The Killeen Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in this case.

Source: Killeen Police Department