UPDATE: Driver of 18-wheeler flown to hospital after rollover

LORENA, Texas – Multiple crews responded to an 18-wheeler rollover with an entrapment on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at the corner of Old Lorena Road and Chapel Road. Waco Fire units are assisting Lorena Fire units. McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.







The driver pinned inside the 18-wheeler has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Source: Waco Fire Department