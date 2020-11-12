UPDATE: Eight more Midway HS students, one more staff member test positive for COVID-19

HEWITT, Texas – More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Midway High School.

Principal Alison Smith sent a press release to parents and staff Wednesday evening, stating one 12th grade student, six 11th grade students, one 10th grade student and one staff member have tested positive.

Smith said if any children were found to be in close contact, parents will be contacted more directly and personally.

According to the Texas Education Agency, close contact is defined as:

Being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); or Being within 6 feet for a largely uninterrupted or sustained extended contact period throughout the course of a day of approximately 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomatology may affect this determination.

Unless parents are notified of close contact or exposure, their children have not been placed in quarantine. He or she may continue to come to school, but children should be carefully screened for symptoms each morning before coming to school. If he or she has any symptoms, the child should stay home and a doctor should be contacted.

As of this writing, there are 30 active cases of COVID-19 at Midway High School, with more cases total within the district.

Here is a link to the Midway ISD COVID-19 dashboard.

