BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 139 confirmed cases.

The district says 73 people have recovered from the virus, while there have been three deaths from the virus.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are men over the age of 40.

For a breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District