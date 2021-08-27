UPDATE: Ellison High School lockdown lifted

KILLEEN, Texas – After Ellison High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon, the lockdown has been lifted.

Killeen police have given the all clear, and no weapon was found on campus.

The Killeen Independent School District posted on social media Friday that it takes all threats seriously, and investigated the allegations of Killeen Police. Residents were urged to not come to campus.

It is unknown if this event is connected to the small fire which broke out at the campus Friday morning.

Source: Killeen Independent School District