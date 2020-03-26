UPDATE: Five more confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County, 33 total

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 33.

Four cases are hospitalized, while two cases have recovered. There have been no deaths in McLennan County.

DATES RECEIVED NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES March 17th – 21st 16 3-22-20 3 3-23-20 1 3-24-20 3 3-25-20 7 3-26-20 3

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. Ascension, Baylor Scott and White and the Family Health Center have on-line screening forms for COVID-19, and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician. Testing is not done at the Public Health District.

Social Distancing is essential. Measures should include keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, cancelling in-person meetings and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people the less likely you are to become infected.

For general questions on COVID-19, the helpline is available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to answer general questions. The number is 254-750-1890.

Source: City of Waco