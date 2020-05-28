UPDATE: Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 324 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there are ten new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 324.

The district says there are now 184 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.

17,384 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

Here are where the COVID-19 cases have been reported:

136 – Killeen

98 – Temple

32 – Bell County

32 – Belton

26 – Harker Heights

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District