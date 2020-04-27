UPDATE: Five new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 87 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received five new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 87.

Two cases are hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

68 cases have recovered. There are 15 active cases.

62 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been four deaths in McLennan County.

Age groups for April 27th release:

Out of the five new cases, two of them are in the 20-29 age range, one case is in the 30-39 age range, one case is in the 40-49 age range and one case is in the over 60 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco