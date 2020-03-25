UPDATE: Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County, 28 total

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 28.

Three cases are hospitalized, while one case has recovered. There have been no deaths in McLennan County.

The Public Health District will announce the case count by press release, social media and the website every afternoon.

DATES RECEIVED NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES March 17th – 21st 16 3-22-20 3 3-23-20 1 3-24-20 3 3-25-20 5

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. Ascension, Baylor Scott and White and the Family Health Center have on-line screening forms for COVID-19 and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician. Testing is not done at the Public Health District.

Social Distancing is essential. Measures should include keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others, cancelling in-person meetings and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people the less likely you are to become infected. This is how we flatten the curve and help slow community spread.

Source: City of Waco