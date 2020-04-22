UPDATE: Five-year-old boy dead after gunshot wound to head

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Special Victims Unit have obtained new information on this case.

A preliminary investigation found the child found a loaded firearm within the residence and caused his own death accidentally. Autopsy results are pending, and detectives are continuing this investigation.

Below is the original text from this story:

A five-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department received a 9-1-1 call Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a five-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS arrived shortly after the initial officers and all first responders attempted life-saving measures on the child. Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the child dead at 12:03 p.m., and ordered an autopsy to be performed.

One neighbor nearby says she saw all of the commotion as first responders arrived on scene this morning just next door to her home.

“I head ambulances everywhere, and then I came outside and I looked over and saw her, the lady who lost her son with blood covered all over her. It was like fresh blood everywhere, and she was just screaming and crying. So I took her daughter for a little bit because nobody was with her, and she was just saying her son had shot himself,” said Kasey Goldston.

Goldston says the mother was crying inconsolably.

“She was crying, and she was saying, ‘I was trying to cook and I was trying to clean. I was trying to get ready for their homework.’ So you got a baby running around, five years old. They get into everything. I just hate that it happened because I could only imagine….I couldn’t imagine losing a child. Especially at five,” said Goldston.

While Goldston says she’s not quick to place blame, other neighbors disagree.

“You have to be responsible at every hour of the day, and now that we’re under these conditions, and you have these kids stuck at home. It’s more important than ever for parents to know what their kids are doing,” said one neighbor.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department were on scene for hours investigating, and while no actions have been taken, they share the importance of making sure weapons are inaccessible to your loved ones – especially children.

“Always keep them locked up. Always keep them in a safe. Train your children. All children can be trained. I’ve trained mine. They know but I still keep them locked up,” said Officer Edgar Maceo.

“I hope this is a wake up call for everybody in the world that when you have weapons, it doesn’t matter what they are, that you need to keep them locked away and make sure that especially these kids aren’t getting their hands on them,” a neighbor said.

The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department