UPDATE: Flow from gas leak stopped after line punctured by contractor

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Gas flowing from a leaking line at 18th Street and Pine Avenue was shut off before noon, with workers from Atmos Energy remaining on the scene into the afternoon making repairs to a six-inch gas line.

Atmos spokesperson Tammie Bowman said a third party contractor had dug into the line triggering the leak shortly before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Waco Fire Department personnel had been at the scene since shortly after 10:00 a.m. with most units clearing before noon.

Repairs were expected to be completed by late Wednesday afternoon.

Only one Atmos Energy customer was left without gas service during the repair process.

The Waco Fire Department is working on a gas leak at the intersection of Pine Street and North 18th Street.

Firefighters got the first call at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At this time, the intersection is closed and being diverted around the scene. Officials are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

No word yet on what caused the leak or how long it will take to be fixed.

We will have updates on the situation as they become available.