A former Temple Independent School District teacher has been indicted for Indecency with a Child in incidents alleged to have happened over ten years ago.

Earlier this year, a 24-year-old woman spoke with Temple Police about inappropriate sexual conduct her teacher had with her when she was 13-years-old.

35-year-old Eric Ryan Thornal was indicted on two counts of Indecency with a Child.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.