UPDATE: Fort Hood soldier found unresponsive in on-post residence identified

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier found unresponsive in his on-post residence on March 5.

29-year-old Spc. Christopher Wayne Sawyer, whose home of record is listed as Longview, Washington, entered the Army in October 2017 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and has been assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, since May 2018.

Sawyer’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of Specialist Christopher Sawyer and the loved ones most closely affected by this tragedy. We are deeply saddened by the loss of any member of our IRONHORSE team and we will mourn this loss as an organization,” says Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, commander, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.

Special Agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the death. According to CID officials, they do not suspect foul play at this time, but have not completely ruled it out while they continue a very thorough death investigation.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center