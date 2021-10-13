UPDATE: Foul play not suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials say they do not suspect foul play in the death of 26-year-old SPC Maxwell Hockin.

Hockin was found dead behind his company barracks. He was assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He joined the U.S. Army in March of 2017 as a combat engineer and had been assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion since July 2017.

Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Bocanegra tells FOX 44 Hockin was found unresponsive last Saturday, and was later pronounced dead.

Hockin’s awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion says the entire Saber family is devastated, “He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell’s family during this difficult time.”

Hockin’s death is under investigation.

Source: 1st Cavalry Division