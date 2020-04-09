UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McLennan County, 66 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received four new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now at 66.

Seven cases are hospitalized, with three cases in critical condition. 34 cases have recovered, while 81 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been two deaths in McLennan County.

DATES RECEIVED NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES March 17th – 21st 16 March 22nd– 28th 20 March 29th – April 4th 15 April 5th 2 April 6th 7 April 7th 2 April 8th 2 April 9th 2

Out of the four new cases, two of these cases are in the 20-29 years of age group, one case is in the 40-49 years of age group and one case is in the 60 and over age group.

For additional expanded information including age, race, ethnicity, gendered, ICU bed availability and more, you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco