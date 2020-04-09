Closings
UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McLennan County, 66 total

Local News
WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received four new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now at 66. 

Seven cases are hospitalized, with three cases in critical condition. 34 cases have recovered, while 81 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been two deaths in McLennan County.

DATES RECEIVEDNUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES
March 17th – 21st16
March 22nd– 28th20
March 29th – April 4th15
April 5th2
April 6th7
April 7th2
April 8th2
April 9th2

Out of the four new cases, two of these cases are in the 20-29 years of age group, one case is in the 40-49 years of age group and one case is in the 60 and over age group.

For additional expanded information including age, race, ethnicity, gendered, ICU bed availability and more, you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

