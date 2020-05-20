UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 102 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received four new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 102 – which includes 90 recovered, four deaths and eight active cases.

No cases are hospitalized.

17 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Within the new cases, one is in the 0-19 years of age range, one is in the 19-49 years of age range, one is in the 50-59 years age range and one is in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco