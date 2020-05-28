UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 117 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received four new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 117 – which includes 95 recovered, four deaths and 18 active cases.

No cases are hospitalized. 67 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

From the four new cases, one case is in the 20-29 years of age range, one case is in the 40-49 years of age range, and two cases are in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco