WACO, Texas – A pendant confiscated by TSA agents is back in the hands of a local veteran.

George Tirado has now been reunited with his pendant which holds the ashes of his friend and soldier Richard Martin. Tirado says the whole process has been traumatic, but he is grateful that FOX44 helped him get it back.

TSA Agent Lisa Farbstein helped us find the pendant at Laguardia, and sent it to him overnight.

