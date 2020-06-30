UPDATE: FOX44, KYLE shifting to different frequency July 8th

WOODWAY, Texas – FOX44 and KYLE will be moving to a different frequency July 8th at noon.

If you have cable or satellite, you don’t have to change a thing – but if you use an antenna to watch FOX programming, you will need to re-scan your television after noon on July 8th.

This comes after some people who are not using cable or satellite to watch FOX44 were having trouble receiving our over-the-air signal. This is because we were on a temporary antenna while we made changes required by the Federal Communication Commission, or FCC.

You can also watch the livestream of FOX44 News HERE.