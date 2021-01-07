UPDATE: Fugitive who caused Bonham Middle School lockdown identified

TEMPLE, Texas – Bonham Middle School was locked down for a short time Thursday afternoon as a precaution while police were looking for a fugitive a few blocks away.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call at Golden Corral, located at 5101 S. General Bruce. When they arrived, an employee said there was a person behind the store wearing a trench coat without a shirt.

When officers made contact with the subject, identified as 36-year-old Geohn Fitzgerald, they removed a large knife from him, and he began to run into the woods behind the restaurant.

Many Temple police officers, including Patrol, Traffic Unit and K-9 officers, responded. The on-scene supervisors requested more units, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office sent several officers.

During the search, an officer saw the suspect run by Smith Supply at Midway and Shelton. Officers checked the business, and video showed the suspect running past this business and into the creek.

As a precaution, nearby Bonham Middle School was placed under a lockout for about an hour. An officer was then advised by a civilian that the suspect was spotted around the Midway Mobile Home Park. A Bell County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the suspect in the creek by Valley View and Robinhood.

Fitzgerald was arrested without further incident, and officers were informed he has a parole warrant. He was evaluated by EMS and transported to Baylor Scott and White for possible dehydration.

Source: Temple Police Department