UPDATE: Group of 1st Cav soldiers coming home from deployment

More than 350 soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team deployed in support of operation Atlantic resolve in Europe are expected back at Fort Hood this Saturday.

The 1st Cav Staff served as the headquarters for rotating units in Poznan, Poland, for 15 months.

The 1st ABCT soldiers were deployed for a nine-month rotation, and were spread across Europe.

The ceremony for the arriving soldiers will be held at Cooper Field at the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters at 3:00 p.m. on July 17 on Cooper Field.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center