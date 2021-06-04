UPDATE: Harker Heights Target closes due to hazmat situation

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights Fire Department is warning the public of a hazmat situation Friday afternoon.

The department responded to a reported chemical spill – causing respiratory irritation. It happened at the Target store located at 201 E Central Texas Expressway, Suite 300.

When units arrived on scene, the premises was evacuated with the assistance of store management. The incident commander requested assistance from the Killeen Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit. One individual was evaluated by EMS personnel on scene, but was not transported.

Fire Department and the Hazardous Materials unit personnel were unable to determine exactly what caused the issues in the store. The Fire Department advised store officials of the findings and turned the operations of the store back over to their care.

It is not known whether the store will reopen on Friday night.

Sources: Harker Heights Fire Department, City of Harker Heights