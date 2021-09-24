UPDATE: High school student arrested for social media threats identified

LORENA, Texas – The Lorena Police Department has arrested an individual who indicated he made threats on an Instagram account in hopes that classes at Lorena High School would be cancelled Friday.

Lorena PD posted on social media Thursday night that anytime a threat like this is discovered, it is taken very seriously by the school district and the department.

As of Friday afternoon, the student has been identified as 17-year-old Daniel Dakota Weber. He is currently in the McLennan County Jail, and is charged with Terroristic Threat – a third-degree felony.

Source: Lorena Police Department