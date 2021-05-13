UPDATE: Hill County Constable shot during pursuit

FOX44 is receiving reports of about a chase and shooting a few miles north of us on Interstate 35 West.

FOX44 News has learned Hill County Precinct Four Constable Kevin Cordell was shot during the chase, which ended in Alvarado Thursday afternoon. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and he is receiving treatment right now in a hospital.

The chase started with Dallas-area officers trying to catch an aggravated assault suspect in Ellis County. Authorities shut down the interstate’s southbound access road, near Highway 67.

FOX44 is told authorities took two people into custody, and both men have gunshot wounds. We will update this report as we get more information.