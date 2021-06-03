UPDATE: Hot Summer Sounds June 4 concert rescheduled

TEMPLE, Texas – The Hot Summer Sounds concert scheduled for Friday, June 4, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

This concert, featuring 80’s Obsession, has been rescheduled for Friday, August 6, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Miller Park. All upcoming concerts will proceed as normal.

For more information, you can visit https://bit.ly/3yE6muG or call 254.298.5690.

Below is the original text from this story:

Temple Parks and Recreation is partnering with Scott and White Health Plan to present the 23rd Annual Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series.

“We can’t wait to kick off the summer with an exciting lineup of talented artists,” City of Temple Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said. “After taking a break last year, we’re ready to hear some live music again in Temple Parks.”

The series will take place Fridays beginning June 4 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Things will kick off with 80s Obsession playing the hits of the 1980s at Miller Park. The rest of the series will feature a wide variety of musical acts:

• June 11 – Miller Park: The Blues Posse

• June 18 – West Temple Park: Landon Heights

• June 25 – West Temple Park: Tejano Storm Band

• July 9 – Santa Fe Plaza: The Selfless Lovers

• July 16 – Santa Fe Plaza: Clint Allen Janisch Band

• July 23 – Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater: Hair Metal Giants

• July 30 – Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater: Wayworn Traveler

Concerts are free and open to the public. No registration is required. Picnic baskets, blankets and leashed pets are welcome. Glass containers are not allowed. Food vendors will be on site. Concerts are subject to cancelation or rescheduling due to inclement weather.

Source: City of Temple