UPDATE: Jury finds man guilty of capital murder

Owen Free (left) and Dana Walcott, Jr (right).

BELL COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A jury returned a verdict, finding Dana Francis Walcott guilty of capital murder. 

As the death penalty was not pursued in this case, he was sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

This case began last Monday, and followed by several days of testimony. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Owen Free, the other man charged in Vanlandingham’s death, pleaded guilty to murder Friday. He received a 50 year sentence and waived his right to appeal.

Source: Bell County District Attorney’s Office

