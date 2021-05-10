LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Killeen homicide suspect indicted by Grand Jury

(file/MGN photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The case of the shooting at the Crew Hooka Lounge in Killeen last February was presented to the Bell County Grand Jury on May 5 for review.

After deliberation, an indictment was returned charging 21-year-old Gregory Ellis with Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence. No action was taken on the shooting investigation, as it was deemed non-criminal.

This will bring the total number of criminal homicides in 2021 to three. 

For more information, you can view our original story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department

