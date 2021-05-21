UPDATE: Killeen officer-involved shooting presented to Bell County Grand Jury

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The Texas Rangers presented the case to the Bell County Grand Jury for review on May 19 – and after deliberation, no prosecution will take place against Officer Reynaldo Contreras.

Below is the previous text from this story:

The deceased man has been identified as 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren, Sr., of Killeen.

Reynaldo Contreras is a five-year veteran of the department, who remains on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

In addition to the investigation being conducted by the Texas Rangers, the Killeen Police Department is conducting a separate Internal Affairs investigation.

Police Chief Charles Kimble issued the following statement to the public:

“This incident is rightfully of great concern to the community. As Killeen Police Chief, it is my duty to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted so that all parties, including the public, have the answers they seek. There are many more facts in this case that are not publicly available at this time. I assure you that more information will be made available as soon as appropriate, and I ask for your patience as both investigations proceed.”

Below is the original text from this story:

Killeen Police and Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with man dead early Sunday evening.

A police officer went to the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue at 5:29 p.m. to answer a psychiatric call.

One officer says the man was emotionally distressed, so he used a ‘conductive energy weapon’ on him, but it had no effect.

The officer says he then shot the man. Paramedics took the man to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. That is standard operating procedure.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.