UPDATE: Killeen PD investigate major crash

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The injuries in a major crash in Killeen last February resulted from a street race.

The Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit has determined the operators of the Dodge Charger and the Mercedes Benz were racing on a public roadway, which resulted in a vehicle crash causing serious bodily injury to others.

Investigators presented this case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office Monday, and two complaints were returned charging 24-year-old CeQuil S. Clemons and 47-year-old Fredrick L. Mayhan with Racing on Highway-Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

On Tuesday, with the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Mayhan was found and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Bell County Jail. Clemons turned himself in at the Killeen Police Headquarters.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department